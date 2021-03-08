Let us fill the boot !!

Last Friday we raised less than $372 for Special Olympics

Thanks to the great work of RCMP, BC Sherriff’s service and the Oliver Fire Department

ODN contributed Friday and when I asked Monday – I was bit frustrated with the total.

Oliver Daily News will match that amount

I challenge local media, the council and many Oliver benefactors to meet or beat – Dave, Greg, Bill, Chris, Ron, Richard, Jim, Kevin – to raise the bar… ??

You might ask:

Jack worked for SOAICL for thirty years – a couple of trips to Special Olympics and a commitment to those who need our love.