Legion prepares for Remembrance Day

The Oliver Legion Poppy Campaign has been compromised due to Covid-19

The Poppy Drive is one of the most important “products” of the Royal Canadian Legion. Our normal methods of support such as the Cadets, Boys and Girls clubs are prohibited. The businesses, with their protection shields, small counter space, limits our ‘front and centre’ position forPoppy donation boxes.

So we had to think outside the box, so we decided to set up a Silent Auction, very well received by our community, honestly I am amazed how supportive.

So here we are. Not many days before November 11th, and we want to share our generosity of all the local businesses, Veteran Artists, that don’t wish to be named, only to provide, to solely support the Poppy campaign.

We hope we can drive people into our ‘limited allowed patrons’ facility so they can bid, to raise money.

The Royal Canadian Legion Branch 97, Oliver – is hosting a “Silent Auction”

Tuesday, to Tuesday, over the next few weeks to raise money to support the Poppy Campaign. All monies raised will be donated to the Poppy Fund.

Support from the local businesses has been incredible! Thank you!

The generous donations, will be displayed at the Legion, available to view now until Saturday 11:30 to 5:30, Sunday 12:00 to 5:30.

Please come in place your bid, with phone number and at 1:00pm on Tuesday, we will contact the highest bidder.

Thank you for supporting Branch Royal Canadian Legion Branch 97 Poppy Campaign

Lynda Davidson

Silent Auction Committee