Latest over the weekend Covid 19 stats

VICTORIA – As of Monday, Oct. 18, 2021, 89.2% (4,133,755) of eligible people 12 and older in B.C. have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine and 83.4% (3,865,096) received their second dose.

In addition, 89.6% (3,877,031) of all eligible adults in B.C. have received their first dose and 84.1% (3,635,581) received their second dose.

Over a three-day period, B.C. is reporting 1,846 new cases of COVID-19, including six epi-linked cases, for a total of 198,278 cases in the province:

* Oct. 15-16: 753 new cases

* Oct. 16-17: 650 new cases

* Oct. 17-18: 443 new cases

There are currently 4,917 active cases of COVID-19 in the province, and 190,918 people who tested positive have recovered. Of the active cases, 360 individuals are currently in hospital and 151 are in intensive care.

Note: Intensive care numbers are a subset of the total in hospital. They are not in addition to the number of people in hospital.

The new/active cases include:

* 737 new cases in Fraser Health

* Total active cases: 2,039

* 212 new cases in Vancouver Coastal Health

* Total active cases: 642

* 322 new cases in Interior Health

* Total active cases: 777

* 406 new cases in Northern Health

* Total active cases: 880

* 169 new cases in Island Health

* Total active cases: 521

* no new cases of people who reside outside of Canada

* Total active cases: 58

In the past 72 hours, 26 new deaths have been reported, for an overall total of 2,081.

The new deaths include:

* Fraser Health: 10

* Vancouver Coastal Health: three

* Interior Health: five

* Northern Health: five

* Island Health: three

There have been four new health-care facility outbreaks: at Queens Park Care Centre, Heritage Village, Menno Terrace West (Fraser Health) and Amica Lions Gate (Vancouver Coastal Health). The outbreak at Joseph Creek Care Village (Interior Health) has been declared over, for a total of 22 active outbreaks, including:

* long-term care:

* Willingdon Care Centre, Westminster House, Magnolia Gardens, Manoah Manor, Cherington Place, West Shore Laylum, Queens Park Care Centre, Heritage Village (Fraser Health);

* Amica Lions Gate (Vancouver Coastal Health);

* Cottonwoods Care Centre, Overlander, Village by the Station, Haven Hill Retirement Centre (Interior Health); and

* Wrinch Memorial Hospital (Northern Health).

* acute care:

* Mission Memorial Hospital (Fraser Health);

* University Hospital of Northern British Columbia, G.R. Baker Memorial Hospital (Northern Health); and

* Tofino General Hospital (Island Health).

* assisted or independent living:

* Sunset Manor, Evergreen Manor, Menno Terrace West (Fraser Health); and

* Cooper Place (Vancouver Coastal Health).

New cases From Oct. 8-14, people not fully vaccinated accounted for 68.3% of cases