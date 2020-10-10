Last of a family line

***

David Stocks of Penticton died at the end of September at home. David was the youngest of five children born to Lumb and Marion Stocks.

David’s father came to the Okanagan in 1910. Had a great look around and decided to make the valley his home. He went back to Britain to marry a family friend and then returned here.

David Edmund Stocks was born in 1932. Educated in Vernon, Penticton and at White Rock.

He was a Chartered Accountant spending a number of years in Vancouver and Toronto.

On his return to the Okanagan – David involved himself in a number of historical organizations including the SS Sicamous Society and went on to form the Okanagan Archives Trust Society (OATS) to preserve the history of his father and other local commercial photographers.

David had many friends and liked to be an active walker and talker in his senior years but time took a toll on his health.

The picture above – David lunching with former Penticton Indian Band chief Jonathan Kruger in 2011.

David’s remains will be buried in the family plot at the Lakeview Cemetery. A private service of family will be held at a later date.

The family wishes to thank David’s neighbours, the RCMP, the BC Coroner’s Service, Penticton Hospital, Nunes-Pottinger of Oliver, and Brian Wilson of OATS.