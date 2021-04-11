Large item pick up starts Monday

Schedule for 2021 Large Item Collection

April 12: Town of Oliver

April 13: Town of Osoyoos

April 16: Village of Keremeos, Areas B and G

April 19 through 23: City of Penticton (on regular day of collection)

April 26: Area C

April 27: Area A

April 28: Areas D and I

April 29: Areas E, F and Upper

Participating homes can place out a maximum of two items. Eligible items are furniture, large appliances and mattresses. Check local curbside collection calendars for more details on items collected in each community.

Common materials that will not be collected include building materials, toilets, hot water tanks, electronics, carpets, gas or battery powered equipment or other similar materials.

Residents should have items to the curb by 7 am on their designated collection day.