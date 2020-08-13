Large increase in beds for treating youth in BC

More youth will soon have access to treatment in their communities, thanks to an investment that will more than double the number of treatment beds for youth struggling with addictions in B.C.

“I’m incredibly proud that our government has invested in the single largest increase in youth treatment beds ever made in B.C., so more young people can get the care they need, when they need it, close to home,” said Judy Darcy, Minister of Mental Health and Addictions. “For too long, young people and their families have faced long waits for treatment and a fragmented mental health and addictions system. Especially in these challenging times, young people shouldn’t have to wait for care. There’s much more to do, and we’re going to keep building a full continuum of mental health and addictions care for everyone in B.C.”

As a result of this investment, young people aged 12 to 24 and their families will benefit from 123 new beds for youth substance-use treatment and withdrawal-management beds, helping fill a long-standing gap in youth treatment services. The $36-million investment through 2022-23 will be focused on areas of greatest need. Locations are being determined in consultation with regional health authorities.

Dr. Kathleen Ross, president, Doctors of B.C. – “Today’s announcement impacts a population that has been uniquely affected by both COVID-19 and substance-use issues: our province’s youth. Access to treatment beds is a very important part of a larger system of care for our youth. The near doubling of treatment beds will help youth who have taken many courageous steps to seek help and cannot afford to face long waitlists or closed doors. This is a positive step supporting the recovery of youth with substance-use issues, and it is a part of a larger effort. Doctors of BC continues to work with the B.C. government to inform and implement the Pathway to Hope roadmap for mental health and substance-use care in B.C.”

Source: Government of BC