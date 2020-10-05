Large gift to Highway to Healing

Angels bring gifts of love. Unseen and unheard, they make their presence known in other ways. Highway to Healing Support Society today met their angel donor.

In a move to support local families, Fairview Cellars announces a major financial donation of $10,000 to a small, local charity.

“Because my business has thrived this season, even during this pandemic, I saw an opportunity to pay it forward to those in my area who may be struggling” says Bill Eggert, owner of Fairview Cellars.

The $10,000 in funding brings this donor’s total donation to $60,000 in four years. The gift goes directly to Highway to Healing Support Society (H2H) located here in the South Okanagan. Their mission is simple: To assist families from Osoyoos, Oliver and OK Falls who must travel to obtain medical care for their child. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, H2H has not been able to execute its usual fundraising efforts.

The donation is one of several made over the past years by Eggert to Highway to Healing. “We are calling Bill our angel donor,” said Tracy MacFadden, President of Highway to Healing. “We know Bill has always supported his community, but to benefit to this degree is astounding.” She adds “This funding has allowed H2H to support families by taking away some of their financial worries during their time of crisis.”