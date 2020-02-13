Large budget for Area C – small turnout for public meeting

Picture really says it all. One reporter, two staff from RDOS, and Regional Director Rick Knodel…. and yes two local residents did show up well after the start time and stayed to the end. Both from Willowbrook where there has been concerns about rising land assessments, taxes and the cost of running a hamlet far from any central core in the valley. A separate concern the cost of administration which continues to rise at the Regional District office in Penticton.

Here is the budget sheet for area C.

Above graph shows only Rural Areas in the RDOS. Area C is the 2nd largest rural area in spending.