Landfill fees to increase at RDOS sites including Oliver

The Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen (RDOS) operates the Campbell Mountain, Oliver and Okanagan Falls Landfills and the Keremeos Transfer Station. Fees for these facilities will be adjusted as of April 1st, 2020, pending approval from the RDOS Board of Directors.

The RDOS is notifying customers of the proposed changes. These have not been finalized by the elected officials and the finalized fees and charges will be made available prior to April 1st

Major Changes:

 Contaminated Loads of garbage (for example containing recyclable materials) will be charged 3 times the rate of disposal ($330 per metric tonne for contaminated garbage). This is an increase from 2 times the rate of disposal currently for contaminated garbage.

 Contamination of a Recycling Area will result in a charge of 4 times the rate of garbage ($440 per metric tonne). This is an increase from the 3 times the rate currently charged.

 Large Commercial Volumes of Cardboard will be charged $110 per metric tonne. This is to recover some of the landfill costs associated with recycling this material, as presently commercial cardboard is not part of the Provincial wide RecycleBC residential recycling program.

 Contaminated Soil rates will increase to $50 a metric tonne.

 Asphalt, ceramics, concrete, masonry and rocks can now be co-mingled and received together at the same price per metric tonne – concrete must be prepared correctly.

 Mixed New Construction Materials, with an RDOS Approval Form, hauled to the Okanagan Falls Landfill for sorting, will have fees lowered to $110 per tonne.

 Asbestos Containing Materials (ACM) rates will increase to $150 per tonne.

 Agricultural Plastics will be banned for disposal at the Keremeos Transfer Station, due to high costs and operational difficulties encountered transferring this material to Campbell Mountain Landfill in Penticton. Instead the generators of this material can haul Agricultural Plastics directly to Campbell Mountain Landfill and dispose of it free of charge.

 Prohibited Waste will be charged $500 per metric tonne for disposal.