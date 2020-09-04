Landfill closed in Osoyoos

Osoyoos & District

Sanitary Landfill

AS OF 11:00 AM SEPTEMBER 3, 2020 THE LANDFILL IS TEMPORARILY CLOSED UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE

DUE TO COVID-19 PLEASE PRACTICE SOCIAL DISTANCING WHEN AT THE FACILITY.

All garbage must be in bags and securely tied. Loose loads of garbage will be refused. This measure has been put in place to protect staff and residents from unsanitary debris at the Landfill.

AT THIS TIME ONLY DEBIT WILL BE ACCEPTED FOR PAYMENT.

“We have a shortage of qualified staff to operate the scale and POS (point of sale) system. We are trying to make other arrangements so we can get it open as soon as possible.”

Alan Chabot, CEO – Town of Osoyoos