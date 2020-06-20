Lake at Vaseux – high but dangerous ….when windy

Observations Saturday June 20 – lake level high but not as high as in previous years at freshet

Owners indicate the danger is in wind storms where the water can move over permanent walls and make its way towards homes.

The river south of dam at Oliver deemed not high with Vaseux Creek not a problem. The river channel to Osoyoos Lake is very high but designed and structured to take a fairly high volume of water in the Okanagan system.

***

The Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen Emergency Operations Centre (RDOS EOC) is advising residents to take steps to protect their properties adjacent to Okanagan Lake, Skaha Lake and Vaseux Lake. Okanagan Lake has exceeded full pool and is vulnerable to significant rainfall that could impact shorelines, docks and beaches. Property owners should be aware of active weather changes including wind and rain events that could initiate a further rise in lake levels.

Okanagan Lake is expected to remain higher than normal well into the summer due to delayed snowmelt at higher elevations. The Okanagan River system connecting Okanagan Lake, Skaha Lake and Vaseux Lake is also expected to maintain higher than normal flows until conditions change.