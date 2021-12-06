Knights of Columbus – needs your help this Christmas

Fellow residents of Oliver,

This Christmas, the Oliver Knights of Columbus, with the help of the Food Bank, are again undertaking the Christmas Hamper Campaign. The original campaign 50 years ago provided food for 10 families. In 2020 we filled almost 200 hampers, and we expect at least that again this year, and due to the ongoing COVID-19 problems, probably more.

Last year the citizens and businesses of Oliver and surrounding area responded very generously with donations of non-perishable goods, as well as with monetary gifts, to enable the Knights of Columbus to provide a basket full of food to help people through the Christmas season. The Knights organize the collection of foods, purchase food, and then fill the hampers and arrange for their distribution. The Oliver Food Bank, closed over the Christmas period, provides us with a list of registered people needing assistance. After Christmas, any extra food from the Hamper program is all given to the Food Bank.

Collection boxes have been placed in various businesses as well as at the Oliver Chronicle.

Rob Somerville RIP has been instrumental for ……….many years as a supplier of printed collection bags and a drop off point and for this we are very thankful.

The distribution of the Hampers will take place on Saturday, December 18th at Christ the King Catholic Church lower hall.

Monetary donations to the hampers are most welcome as 80% of the food in the hampers is purchased. If you decide to include us as one of the organizations you donate to, please make cheques payable to the Knights of Columbus /Hamper Project, P.O. Box 343, Oliver, B.C., V0H 1T0. Unfortunately, the Oliver Knights of Columbus is not a Registered Charitable Organization so we are unable to issue tax receipts.

We thank you in advance for your generosity, and wish you a very Merry Christmas.

Wayne Danbrook, Co-Chair

Gary Mythen, Co-Chair