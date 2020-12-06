Knights get a boost

Anne Farnan – tough to recognize due to the Santa’s Elf costume.

Anne and her husband stood in the very cold air outside of Medici’s today, for 4 hours, collecting food and money donations for the Knights of Columbus – Christmas Food Hamper Drive.

This is the third year that Anne has done a fundraising event for the Food Hampers, but this year she has outdone herself. This event today collected about $1000 in cash as well as a whole lot of food. The online silent auction (biddingowl.com/olivertourismassociation) she is running concurrently will probably collect another $1500.

Many thanks to her and to all the people who donated food items, money and online auction items. All greatly appreciated!! Thank you many times over.

Dale, Wayne, Gary, Fred, Mike and all the other Knights