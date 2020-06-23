KIWANIS MARKET RE-OPENING

The Kiwanis Market will be re-opening for sales on Saturday, June 27. New hours of opening will be Saturdays only, from 9:00 am to 1:00 pm.

The opening comes with new rules to address the COVID-19 virus.

The wearing of masks will be required in the market, so bring your own or purchase one at the door for $1.00. This is to protect our vulnerable staff as well as our valued customers. Hand sanitizer will be required at the door and will be provided free of charge. The market has been reconfigured to accommodate social distancing, so be aware of the markings on the floor. Any young children will need to be closely monitored.

Donations will be accepted and stored in the Kiwanis truck outside at the back door off the loading dock, and can be dropped off there directly. The only access to the market will be through the double doors on Sawmill Road (front of building), where public parking will be permitted. Staff parking will be off the alley. Any customer parking at the back will be required to walk around to the front for access. The door off the alley at the back will be locked since there will be no public access through the back entrance.

Purchases that can be carried by the customer can be taken out at the time of purchase. Any purchase that needs to be picked up will be accommodated once the market is closed after 1:00 pm. Deliveries will be done at the same time, after 1:00 pm.

There will be a book sale at the front in the parking area (weather permitting), since the Friends of the Library donated all books for their annual sale to the Kiwanis Club of Oliver. Thank you to the Friends of the Library and the community of Oliver for all the book donations.

The Kiwanis Club of Oliver hopes to give its patrons a positive and safe experience, but remember, your safety also depends on you. We welcome everyone back this coming Saturday.