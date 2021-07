Stretch your pork with SAM

Date of Discovery 2021-7-5

Suspected Cause Unknown

Approximate Location Old Ritcher Pass

Estimated Size (HA) 0.01

Stage of Control New

BC Wildfire says the fire is approximately 7.9 kilometres northwest of Osoyoos, and is classified as out of control.The fire is approximately one hectare in size at this time. One air tanker and multiple helicopter units have been deployed and four personnel are on the ground.