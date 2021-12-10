Kids show community spirit for those in need

All kids from kindergarten to grade 7 helped to donate food to those who need help. 1750 pieces. Great job, kids and their families.

Knight of Columbus – Food Hamper Drive

The distribution of the Hampers will take place on Saturday, December 18th at Christ the King Catholic Church lower hall.

Monetary donations to the hampers are most welcome as 80% of the food in the hampers is purchased. If you decide to include us as one of the organizations you donate to, please make cheques payable to the Knights of Columbus /Hamper Project, P.O. Box 343, Oliver, B.C., V0H 1T0. Unfortunately, the Oliver Knights of Columbus is not a Registered Charitable Organization so we are unable to issue tax receipts.

We thank you in advance for your generosity, and wish you a very Merry Christmas.