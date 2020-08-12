Keep cool – think curling – take the survey – members and non-members

Despite the summer heat, the Oliver Curling Club is starting to get ready for the upcoming curling season.

There are lots of things still up in the air about when and how curling happens, so the club invites anyone interested in curling in the fall and/or winter to complete a survey available on its website:

https://eastlinkcurlingcentre. ca/

The survey deadline is Monday, August 17. Your feedback is much appreciated!

It will be really helpful to get an idea of how many people would like to curl and when.