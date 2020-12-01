K9 brings down ………Penticton prolific offender

“This is yet another classic example of a Prolific Offender creating criminal havoc in our community. Prolific Offenders do not care who they steal from, nor do they care about the emotional and financial toll their criminal behaviour has on the countless victims in our community,” states Supt. Brian Hunter. “In this case, a bicycle worth $10,000. The Penticton RCMP will continue to target these Prolific Offenders and work with our Justice System in an effort to hold them accountable for their relentless criminal activity.”

On November 30th, 2020, at 10:00 a.m., front-line officers were alerted to two men spray painting bicycles in behind a building on Yorkton Ave, in Penticton, BC.

The first officer arrived to find a man riding on a mountain bike, which the officer recognized as having been recently stolen. The officer told the man he was being detained, at which time, he immediately dropped the bike and fled on foot. In an effort to locate the suspect, multiple front-line officers attended the scene, along with Police Dog Services.

After searching the immediate area, the suspect was located hiding in thick brush, where he continued to run until the police dog assisted in taking him into custody.

The suspect, a 33-year old Penticton resident, remains in police custody, and faces a multitude of charges. He was also found to have several outstanding warrants