Just before midnight – fire crews dispatched to Fruit Stand Blaze

Oliver Fire crews battled a structure fire last night on Highway 97 and Road #1. Heavy smoke and flame were visible on scene. Firefighters were able to make quick work on the fire. Crews were on scene for about an hour and a half. Power was disrupted in the area for about an hour and possibly affected several areas of town as well.
Thanks to OFD for the late night photo of blaze
Comments
Dorothy Taylor says
So the reason why my power went out!
I must have been in a deep sleep as I did not hear the smoke detected go off!
Thanks for the info.