Just a comment

Someone said this morning – not much news on ODN
I said yup – one fire call this morning – two pieces of toast at a local winery got burnt
Municipal governments and school district holding – live on the computer meetings to review ??
Stores opening, parks and museums opening
Things getting back to the new “normal” at restaurants and hair salons.
What I miss is the arts, the culture, the meetings, the school buses, but will have to wait on that.
Lots of media outlets with fear, figures, facts and fantasy – over and over again day in and day out – not really informing anyone of anything.
Bring on the burnt toast.
Comments
Dorothy Taylor says
That is why the fire truck went south this morning Jack.
A burnt toast at a winery.!!
I knew you be up and about at that time!!.