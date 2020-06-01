Just a comment

Someone said this morning – not much news on ODN

I said yup – one fire call this morning – two pieces of toast at a local winery got burnt

Municipal governments and school district holding – live on the computer meetings to review ??

Stores opening, parks and museums opening

Things getting back to the new “normal” at restaurants and hair salons.

What I miss is the arts, the culture, the meetings, the school buses, but will have to wait on that.

Lots of media outlets with fear, figures, facts and fantasy – over and over again day in and day out – not really informing anyone of anything.

Bring on the burnt toast.