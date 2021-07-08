July 9th – Friday

The Osoyoos Indian Band will be holding a Walk to Remember in Oliver on July 9 for the 215 children discovered at the Kamloops residential school and the more than 1,000 across Canada discovered since.

The Walk ends with the unveiling of the Osoyoos Indian Band’s Residential School Monument Wall in Oliver.

Members of the Osoyoos Indian Band, other Syilx Nations, and non-Syilx allies are invited to join the walk starting at 10:40 a.m.

Everyone is asked to wear an orange shirt to the walk, as well as to bring a small rock to leave behind at the memorial walk.

After everyone has gathered at the Kiwanis bandshell behind the community pool in Oliver, the walk departs for the Osoyoos Indian Band office at 10:45 a.m.

From 11 a.m. until 11:15, people will be asked to join the OIB for prayers, drumming and the sharing ofstories, after which the wall will be unveiled.