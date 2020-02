Each pickup location will pay $42 a year for at least six years.

This option puts the onus on the waste contractor to do maintenance to the system not the Town.

Recycle BC is requiring that the Town go to a pickup of recyclables without the use of plastic(Blue) bags by July 1st of 2020.

Council voted in favour with Councillor Brian Harvey voted “No” – saying recycling is an option and he didn’t think the extra fee is fair.

Source: Graphics from Town of Osoyoos and video coverage