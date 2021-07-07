July 16 – Friday

WORLD SNAKE DAY EVENTS

World Snake Day will be celebrated at Nk’Mip Desert Cultural Centre in Osoyoos on July 16th, 2021 with special snake programming. There will be presentations from our Snake Biologist about the seven species of snakes in the area and about the history of the Nk’Mip snake program and current research focus, as well as an ‘open house’ where guests can meet the biologists, see the snake lab, and learn more about the equipment we use in the field (processing equipment, radio-telemetry equipment & demonstration).

Come join us to learn more and to celebrate the incredible snakes of the South Okanagan!

Schedule:

10:00 – Guided interpretive cultural walk (normal programming)

11:30 – Presentation from the Snake Biologist

12:30 – Presentation from the Snake Biologist

Afternoon – Open House