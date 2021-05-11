Join the herd – jabs now available

“2,219,856 doses of Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna and AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in B.C., 110,516 of which are second doses.

“Our clinics are ramped up and we have ample vaccine supply. Now, it is your turn to step forward and get protected with your COVID-19 vaccine.

“Today, we are reporting 515 new cases, including 10 epi-linked cases, for a total of 136,623 cases in British Columbia.

“There are 6,020 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

“Of the active cases, 426 individuals are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, 141 of whom are in intensive care. The remaining people with COVID-19 are recovering at home in self-isolation.

“Since we last reported, we have had 116 new cases of COVID-19 in the Vancouver Coastal Health region, 300 new cases in the Fraser Health region, 20 in the Island Health region, 65 in the Interior Health region, 12 in the Northern Health region and two new cases of people who reside outside of Canada.

“There have been 2 new COVID-19 deaths, for a total of 1,624 deaths in British Columbia.