Exciting Job Opportunities at Osoyoos Desert Society

Osoyoos Desert Society (ODS) was founded in 1991 to conserve the biologically rich and diverse habitats of British Columbia’s southern interior. Through its conservation, restoration and education efforts, the Society strives to generate public knowledge, respect and active concern for the South Okanagan’s fragile and endangered ecosystems.

In 1998 ODS opened the Osoyoos Desert Centre, an interpretive facility with hands-on exhibits along with a 1.5 km elevated wooden boardwalk. ODS is looking to fill two vital roles within the organization: