Jim and June honoured

Okanagan Similkameen Chapter (School District #53) Principals and Vice Principals Association of BC

Jim and June Harrington have been active members of the Osoyoos Schools Breakfast Program for more than 15 years. They are part of the team that meets twice a month to bake muffins in the Osoyoos Secondary Home Economics room.

Jim and June, along with 6-8 other volunteers, use ingredients purchased using grants and support from local service clubs and businesses to bake muffins that they know will be healthy and appealing to the students. Jim and June also serve the muffins twice a week at both the Elementary and Secondary Schools. They solicit donations, apply for grants, meet with town council, drum up volunteer support and are constantly on the lookout for fresh and local ingredients. They are both valued and appreciated volunteers at both Osoyoos schools and are truly stewards of public education in Osoyoos.

“It is a valuable part of school life for students to know that their community cares about them.” (Jim Harrington, Award Recipient)

Ed note: June, Jim’s wife a school trustee and Board Chair for many years – SOS School District #53