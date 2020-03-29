Jack’s look at facts – 63 people dead in Canada

Our neighbour to the south is having a hard time – the biggest problem in the world – next to China, Italy, Iran and other countries.

Here are some more facts – top ten

A note to my readership:

1. This is very serious

2. Canada is blessed with a good health system and vast distances between towns, tribes, cities and groups….

3. Our job is not to gloat but to isolate as much as possible with the belief this world wide situation that YOU cannot control or I CANNOT control – will come to end…. sooner than later we should hope.

4. Walk, breathe, drive, phone, internet it, keep in contact, wave, smile, stay positive – Mother Nature is our friend – respect her.