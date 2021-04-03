It is ……….a good Friday

April 2, 2021, 6:27 am
Thanks to Robert Sieben
Heather Jopling says
April 2, 2021 at 6:31 am
I never realized they nested so early here.Would have thought it was too cold for them
Right now.
Publisher: Picture taken at the coast where temps are more moderate
