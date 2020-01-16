Is your internet out today?

You can test this only if you have both service providers.
This on ODN is utilizing Telus.
I did not mentioned Eastlink
Drove by the Chronicle – they are having a snow day.
Without my regular service provider – ODN cannot provide full service as well.
Comments
Dale Dodge says
I use Eastlink because they sponsor Curling and Festival of the Grape – ie. they put money back into our community. And i have not had internet down time in the past 10 years. Just sayin’…..
Carolyn Tipler says
Telus working here fine but have neighbours who are out – didn’t ask who their provider was.
Carolyn Madge says
On cellular. No internet derive otherwise.
zoli kovacs says
Not out and on Telus only Telus here