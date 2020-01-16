Is your internet out today?

,

You can test this only if you have both service providers.

This on ODN is utilizing Telus.

I did not mentioned Eastlink

Drove by the Chronicle – they are having a snow day.

Without my regular service provider – ODN cannot provide full service as well.

  1. I use Eastlink because they sponsor Curling and Festival of the Grape – ie. they put money back into our community. And i have not had internet down time in the past 10 years. Just sayin’…..

