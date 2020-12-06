Is this true? A challenge

A loyal and trusted reader saw this in the Toronto Sun

Do you believe this?

“As of last count, 70.8% of COVID-19 deaths in Canada have been persons over the age of 80, with the 70-79 bracket accounting for another 18.5%. Those under 40 years of age account for 0.3% of deaths.”

Which cohort in life are you?

80 plus

60 plus

40 plus

20 plus

Rated in cases

Rated in recovery

Rated in hospitalizations

Rated in deaths

Those deaths in BC not related to Covid 19

# of people in BC hospital beds – with no connection to Covid

# of people that died at home, died at work, died at a LTC facility or hospital with no signs of Covid 19

Some may ask – what has this to do with our world pandemic.

My answer: how can you judge, statistics, data, numbers, rates or any other category or a numeric without something…………….. to compare it to.