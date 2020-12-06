Is this true? A challenge

A loyal and trusted reader saw this in the Toronto Sun
Do you believe this?
“As of last count, 70.8% of COVID-19 deaths in Canada have been persons over the age of 80, with the 70-79 bracket accounting for another 18.5%. Those under 40 years of age account for 0.3% of deaths.”
Which cohort in life are you?
Some may ask – what has this to do with our world pandemic.
My answer: how can you judge, statistics, data, numbers, rates or any other category or a numeric without something…………….. to compare it to.
Comments
Bill Eggert says
Another important factor that is not being discussed at all that I have seen is obesity. “They” (can’t reference with a link, so google The Lancet) have determined that it is one of the top 3 factors involved in serious outcomes to the virus.
The fact that 40% of Americans are obese and 30% are overweight is definitely part of the equation when explaining the numbers in the US.
I would assume you are asking for more statistical analysis of who really is in danger. I agree.