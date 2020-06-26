Is this – too little too late

Government of BC taking two initiatives for the farming industry in the Okanagan
- a desire to set up more picker camps
- to ensure proper Covid training be given to pickers
I am not going into detail of what is or is not planned – just a bit of frustration
Pickers in the Oliver area have Loose Bay
Pickers in the Osoyoos area have no camp
The government has a desire to place a camp in Summerland but locals not open to it
The government wants at least 2-3 more camps….. but time is running out and all the plans should have been looked at two months ago.
Training transient workers safe practices in a pandemic?? Is this a bit late and how do you get campers to connect with computers to take lessons.
Sometime I just shake my head.
