Is this – too little too late

Government of BC taking two initiatives for the farming industry in the Okanagan

a desire to set up more picker camps to ensure proper Covid training be given to pickers

I am not going into detail of what is or is not planned – just a bit of frustration

Pickers in the Oliver area have Loose Bay

Pickers in the Osoyoos area have no camp

The government has a desire to place a camp in Summerland but locals not open to it

The government wants at least 2-3 more camps….. but time is running out and all the plans should have been looked at two months ago.

Training transient workers safe practices in a pandemic?? Is this a bit late and how do you get campers to connect with computers to take lessons.

Sometime I just shake my head.