Is this fair? Big gov, Big Bank, Big law firm – a simple case of unfairness

Tan house is the home of the Massey family

She was given 7 days notice to attend a Kamloops court hearing or face foreclosure, we trust you will story worth sharing, it involves a class action suit alleging over–logging, floods, mishandled relief, complex expropriation and foreclosure, by Industry, Government, the Financial and Legal systems.

JAIME MASSEY, a resident of Grand Forks all her life and a local school trustee lost her house and her tenant because of the massive flood in Grand Forks on May, 2018, which completely destroyed her entire property.

Acting for the CANADIAN IMPERIAL BANK OF COMMERCE (CIBC), Andrew Bury, Q.C. of the law firm called GOWLING WLG (CANADA) LLP sent a letter to Jaime Massey for a court hearing in Kamloops for the foreclosure of her flooded property. She received that letter by regular mail on March 23rd giving her no time to prepare for the hearing.

Supporters of Jaime Massey and her family will be demonstrating in solidarity on Monday March 29th at the Kamloops Courthouse, Grand Forks City Hall, and the BC legislature.

On July 13, 2020, Jaime Massey and others filed notice of a class action lawsuit against Interfor, Weyerhaeuser, Tolko, Celgar Mercer Pulp, Osoyoos Indian Band Development Corporation, Nik’Mip Forestry Corporation, Nk’Mip Forestry LLP plus BC Timber Sales.

In that lawsuit, Jaime Massey and others allege that logging by these defendants caused the 2018 flood that destroyed her home and property. They seek damages.