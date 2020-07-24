Is the Oliver Library now open?

No announcement but one patron was welcomed in this week.
On the OR Library site
Throughout July, library branches will be opening their doors to the public
The Okanagan Regional Library will begin re-opening its branches to our patrons once again with Phase 3: Browse & Borrow service. The change will happen gradually within our 30 branches throughout July, replacing the curbside holds pick-up service.
Comments
Marianne Parsons says
The library is open in Oliver for regular hours with directions for use posted at the door. Enjoy .