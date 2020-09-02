Is Our Economy Really Better?

Before the pandemic hit, a large percentage of Canadian families were in dire financial situations and our consumer debt loads were well above historical highs of other developed nations. But now that our economy has been shut down and a third of our population is out of work, everything is magically ok?
Of course not!
Let me explain just how crazy this thinking is.
MNP (previously known as Meyers Norris Penny) is one of the largest full-service chartered accountancy and business advisory firms in Canada.
If we look back to March of this year when MNP released their quarterly Consumer Debt Index, consumer debt fears in Canada were at an all-time high.
But when MNP published their latest survey results, people who were previously struggling were now feeling much more optimism.
The latest poll showed that 41 per cent (up 5 points) of Canadians said they’d rate their current debt situation as “excellent” compared to pre-pandemic levels. Six per cent fewer Canadians were concerned about their current debt levels versus pre-pandemic levels as well.
So why are things looking so much better suddenly? Did we see some major foreign investments in Canada? Did our resource industry suddenly get cost-effective ways to get their products to global markets and create a few hundred thousand new jobs? Did Canada suddenly become a major manufacturing or technology exporter? Did the price of oil jump above $150 per barrel?
Last time I checked, none of the above happened and nothing else that would suddenly put our economy in a better place had. Instead, government support programs, mortgage deferrals and flexible credit arrangements have contributed to a significant decline in insolvency filings since the start of the pandemic. And at the same time, these programs have clearly given many Canadians a false sense of security.
It should be noted that the same MNP report showed that although B.C. consumer insolvency filings fell 37 per cent year-over-year, almost half of British Columbians are still within $200 of financial insolvency at the end of the month.
Hardly a rosy picture.
So why bring this all up? I don’t intend to simply share more bad news as we certainly have enough to go around already. But I do want to warn people from falling into a false sense of comfort. What happens when the current government relief measures are discontinued? And what happens when taxes go up to pay for all these relief measures?
Creditors will come calling and mortgage deferrals will not be continued. Companies with reduced revenues will be forced to lay off more staff when the wage subsidies come to an end.
If there has ever been a time to get your own financial affairs in order it is now. As things re-open, discretionary spending must be kept under control and you need to do what you can to brace for the coming storm.
Talk to a Certified Financial Planner today, who can help you take control of your situation.
Robin Hopkins says
I think that CERB helped a lot of people, and is certainly the way to go as opposed to govt austerity measures like after the ’29 market crash. If govt did not radically increase spending, where would we all be right now?
Corporations certainly won’t come to the rescue as they too are whining for their fair share of govt money, and will do squat until assured that govt spending globally is adequate to nullify investment risk.They are but fair weather friends.
According to this info, maybe people buying “wants” by way of increasing debt before, have now seen the light and are unsure of the future and are unwilling to spend more. Is it harder now to gain a loan through a financial institution than it was a year ago?This would affect spending. People used to being in dire straits financially no longer feel that they need to keep up with the Joneses, as the overspending Joneses have come down to them, diminishing the relative poverty with decreased spending by both.
If people have truly learned to control their spending to some degree, the economy will be in trouble when govt withdraws economic support. No spending is bad news. By all people doing exactly the right thing, that is only spending money that they have, the economy will go bust. Our economy is based on debt. Debt gets us into trouble, and debt gets us out. The cycle continues ad infinitum.
Publisher: Maybe I am wrong – but most of the people who have worked all their life – are in a relatively good position. Paid for house, newish car/truck, no outstanding bills, investment return, pensions etc.
These people are not greedy – they give their time and effort to good causes and have worked a life time based on early advice given. Save. Save something. Don’t carry debt. Use banks for your purpose not theirs.
I know a family member that lived for years on cash flow….. not on the residual of cash at the bottom line. He failed.
Others in my family had a two partner financial union – DI2K and have done really well living on one income and investing the second.
I won’t go on. The others Robin you speak of – have a different story. NO one is bad. NO one is good.
Pat English says
That debt for the most part was created by the Banks out of thin air. People are being swindled by the Banks and if we tried do do the same thing we would be arrested and tried and fined or jailed.
Publisher: Correct me if I am wrong
The Canada Mint prints bills and coins
The Bank of Canada sets monetary policy and bank interest rates
The banks in Canada do not create debt out of thin air.
If you do not like a bank or credit union Pat – ask your neighbor for a loan.
Banks may not be MY cup of tea – but they perform a useful service in supplying cash for families, small businesses and a whole lot more.
I like the interest charged and fees charged. All tax deductible if you have a biz that actually makes money these days.
If you do not have a business – put your coins and old bills in a box under your bed.
Robin Hopkins says
Jack, relative to Pat’s comment on money being created out of thin air; she is correct. I believe only 3% of “money” in circulation is tangible, that is bills and coins.
What I write here is correct to the best of my knowledge. Disambiguation is appreciated.
Joe Blow wants to borrow from his bank. When banks lend, it is at that point in time that money is created, apparently out of thin air. The money does not exist anywhere before the loan process, not at the central bank (Bank of Canada) nor Joe’s bank or under the big rock by the garden shed, nowhere. The process of the bank making the loan causes the Bank of Canada to automatically register an increase in the amount of money in circulation equal to the amount of the loan.
If Joe ventured to his bank to borrow $100,000, his bank would document on their balance sheet an asset of $100,000, as this is what Joe owes the bank in repaying the loan. At the same time, the bank will document as a liability, a customer deposit of $100,000, the amount owed to Joe as a loan. This is known as double entry accounting.The balance sheet is lengthened, and the liability/asset is balanced. This is registered at the central bank as another $100,000 in circulation. Joe makes loan payments monthly which are applied to his customer deposit account, hopefully bringing the balance down from $100,000 to zero.
This all sounds good, but…
This $100,000 liability would make one think that the bank took money out of their own account and gave it to Joe, for him to pay it back over a period of time. A study at Credit Suisse bank over a period of, I believe, a year, showed that money was never taken out of the bank internally or from its accounts at the central bank to extend loans to customers. I previously detailed how the money for the loan was created, so if the bank is not lending its own money, why is it collecting the interest on the loan repayment.
Since I outlined how money is created, the debt that Joe pays back will be the principal plus interest, which means that the amount of debt in the world is greater than the money supply because the interest is paid out of money that already existed, only the principal was created out of thin air by the loan.
Go figure, eh!
PS Invest in banks, they have found the Holy Grail of creating money out of nothing and are too big to fail.
Publisher: Interesting comments Robin but unless I am being lied to – the banks and the credit unions have rules to follow about the amount of money that can be lent compared with the amount of money deposited by customers or members. I might be naive on this – but yes a lot of what goes on at a bank is in the ether – meaning electronic transfers of “$$$” numbers and not actual bills and coins. Only when a person wants and needs cash for his wallet does a person go get the actual bills.
Let us look back into history when people charged on account. They got meat, groceries, other staples for free because they did not pay for them. Then a debt has occurred and the retail trade had to find a way to collect.
Today – No more charge accounts but we have credit cards to help us stay in debt. I prefer using debit cards as the money comes from your savings in most cases. Any debt is to a bank not the retail operator.
Anyway – I don’t like the expression “out of thin air” as if it was magic and you didn’t have to pay back the debt. Even dead people have to pay their debts.
Pat English says
Canada Bank Note Company prints the now plastic money while the Royal Canadian Mint presses the coins. Canada Bank Notes are a debt note and constitute a lien against the Bank of Canada. From the Bank of Canada Act. “No statute relating to the insolvency or winding-up of any corporation applies to the Bank and in no case shall the affairs of the Bank be wound up unless Parliament so provides, but if provision is made for winding up the Bank the notes of the Bank outstanding are the first charge on the assets.” As of 2019 there was 93 Billion dollars worth of notes in circulation or approximately 2500 dollars per man woman and child in Canada. Hardly enough to pay the debts. Do you have your share? i do in that well hidden box.