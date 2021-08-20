Is Faulder BC the canary in the mine ?

The Faulder Water System relies on groundwater from the Meadow Valley Aquifer for water supply

and, in 2015, a new community well was drilled to address depleting water levels and to add a

Uranium Extraction Plant to supply domestic water to an estimated 215 residents. Other properties

outside the Faulder Water System area also use the Meadow Valley Aquifer.

Water levels in the acquifer are again depleting and further study is required to determine how

growth in the area will affect the greater Meadow Valley Aquifer. The acquifer seems to be subject to

irregular recharge rates.

A 1996 review of the Faulder water system completed by Stantec concluded that “the water system

was designed to supply a maximum of 80 lots … [and that] prior to exceeding the original 80 lots, we

would recommend a review of the actual demands be completed.”

In 2008, the Faulder water system lost its supply of water due to drought conditions and water was

trucked into the community. In 2015, the new deeper well was drilled, yet water quantity remains a

concern.

When the Electoral Area “F” OCP Bylaw was reviewed between 2016-18, this situation was captured

in a number of statements and policies that speak to water supply and quality concerns in the Faulder

community.

Since 2020, the Regional District has received a number of development proposals involving

properties within or immediately adjacent to the Faulder Water Service Area, including:

** 3-lot subdivision of 8025 Princeton-Summerland Road (in Water Service Area);

** 2-lot subdivision and rezoning of 8151 Princeton-Summerland Road (in Water Service Area);

** 2-lot subdivision of 8064 Princeton-Summerland Road (in Water Service Area);

• 2-lot subdivision* of 8208 Princeton-Summerland Road (adjacent Water Service Area); and

• a Petition to enter the Water Service Area for District Lot 2893, ODYD, Portion EX PT S & W PL

A67, Except Plan A67 27332, which is 11.2 ha in area (adjacent Water Service Area).

* rezoning required

** Those properties within the the Water System Service are required to pay the tax to maintain

the system; and, if subdivision was approved, any new lots would also be required to pay, even

if not granted access to the system. Further, if new lots were compliant with zoning, they would

have the option to drill their own well to meet the water requirements of subdivision.

Since 2014, the Regional District has also received a number of rezoning proposals to facilitate the

subdivision of properties within the broader Meadow Valley Aquifer, including:

• 464 Fish Lake Road (rezoning refused in 2014 to allow a 3-lot subdivision);

• 66 Deans Road (rezoning approved in 2016 to allow a 2-lot subdivision);

• 633 Meadow Valley Road (rezoning refused in 2017 to allow a 2-lot subdivision);

• 15 Deans Road (rezoning approved in 2018 to allow a 2-lot subdivision); and

• 8475 Princeton-Summerland Road (active rezoning proposal to allow a 3-lot subdivision).

At its meeting of May 6, 2021, the Regional District Board deferred consideration of 3rd reading of

Amendment Bylaw No. 2461.15, 2021, and directed that a second public information meeting (PIM)

be scheduled. This was seen to be a result of water concerns raised by residents in Faulder as part of

the public hearing process for the rezoning of 8475 Princeton-Summerland Road.

Analysis:

While there are a number of background statements within the Electoral Area “F” OCP Bylaw

speaking to concerns regarding the availability of water in the Faulder community, the current policy

statements within the Plan may not accurately reflect these.

The strongest statement in the bylaw against further growth and development in the Faulder

Community Water Service Area is a somewhat generic statement that “the Board “discourages

subdivision of properties in order to maintain the rural character of the [Faulder] area” [emphasis

added]. “Rural character” is an imprecise term that could relate to any number of characteristics,

with water being only one of many potential considerations.

Further, the zoning that applies to the Faulder community contemplates the potential subdivision of a

number of parcels and also allows for uses and density that may be inconsistent with these water

concerns (i.e. allowing agriculture and accessory dwellings).

In light of this, as well as the direction provided by the Board at its meeting of May 6, 2021 to

undertake additional community engagement on the rezoning of 8475 Princeton-Summerland Road

and the recent volume of applications received to facilitate development within and around the

Faulder Community Water System, it would appear to be an opportune time to review existing

policies and zoning regulations.

The introduction of stronger OCP policy statements that speak to not supporting further subdivision

within or expansion of the Faulder Water System Service Area and to discourage the rezoning of

parcels within the broader Meadow Valley Aquifer to facilitate subdivision may be beneficial.

Consideration could also be given to introduce new zoning to be applied to all properties within the

Faulder Water System Service Area in order to restrict further subdivision, density (i.e. accessory

dwellings) and water-intensive uses (i.e. agriculture).

For reference purposes, annotated versions of amendment bylaws that would introduce such policies

and zoning regulations are attached to this report.

Consultation with the Faulder community in conjunction with the consultation associated with the

current rezonings in the area would be beneficial, but eventually OCP and Zoning Bylaw amendments

would be required.

What to do? the next chapter in the water story at Faulder

Source – RDOS report