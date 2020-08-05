Introducing

Phi Thai – Kiwanis Club of Oliver

Lexis Hartle – M & J’s Country Kitchen

At this time, the Oliver Ambassador Program would normally be presenting the 2020 candidates just weeks before our pageant. This is a different year, however. We would like to share an informal introduction of this year’s group and their sponsors. The candidates have already presented their Introductory/Sponsor Speeches through a private Zoom event. These speeches will soon be linked to our Facebook page, so we invite you to visit and enjoy. We are very grateful for all of our local sponsors who continue to support youth through this program each year! We have the pleasure of having a joint sponsorship this year; Royal Canadian Legion Br. #97 and Little Buddies Marketing, Ltd. are sharing a sponsorship role.

Aidan Duursma – Royal Canadian Legion Br. #97 and Little Buddies Marketing, Ltd.

Anika Franzen-Brown – Oliver Lions Club

Kyah Allen – ReMax Wine Country Realty

Our pageant dates have been officially moved to October 2nd and 3rd, 2020. We will invite a limited number of guests for our Covid-safe audience. There will also be some form of online live-stream so the public can view the events. Personal topic speeches and Personal Presentations will be shared on Friday, October 2nd, with the Awards and Coronation event happening on Saturday, October 2nd. Stay tuned for how you can vote for your favorite candidate for the ‘People’s Choice’ Award. For more information, or for volunteer requests please contact coordinator Lori Martine at oliverambassadors@live.ca.”

Submitted by Lori Martine