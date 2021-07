Interior is a leader in NOT getting their numbers down

The new/active cases include:

* 11 new cases in Fraser Health

* Total active cases: 165

* 10 new cases in Vancouver Coastal Health

* Total active cases: 258

* 16 new cases in Interior Health

* Total active cases: 157

* 2 new cases in Northern Health

* Total active cases: 28

* 1 new case in Island Health

* Total active cases: 24

* one new case of a person who resides outside of Canada

* Total active cases: seven

In the past 24 hours, no new deaths have been reported, for an overall total of 1,760.