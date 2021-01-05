IH is reporting 61 new cases since Jan. 4, for a total of 4,239.

Update on outbreaks:

Creekside Landing long-term care in Vernon has 11 cases: eight residents and three staff.

Williams Lake Seniors Village has two cases: one resident and one staff.

Noric House long-term care in Vernon has 10 cases: eight residents and two staff.

Heritage Square long-term care in Vernon has 31 cases: 21 residents and 10 staff, with one death connected to this outbreak.

Heritage Retirement Residence in West Kelowna has 42 cases: 37 residents and five staff, with one death connected to this outbreak.

Teck mining operations remains at 16 IH cases linked to the outbreak.

McKinney Place long-term care in Oliver has 77 cases: 54 residents and 23 staff, with 13 deaths connected to this outbreak.

Village by the Station long-term care in Penticton has nine cases: five residents and four staff, with one death connected to this outbreak.

Mountainview Village long-term care in Kelowna has 16 cases: eight residents and eight staff, with two deaths connected to this outbreak.

“Today, we are reporting 428 new cases of COVID-19, including two epi-linked cases, for a total of 54,629 cases in British Columbia.

“There are 6,472 active cases of COVID-19 in the province. There are 367 individuals currently hospitalized with COVID-19, 77 of whom are in intensive care. The remaining people are recovering at home in self-isolation.

“Currently, 8,596 people are under active public health monitoring as a result of identified exposure to known cases and a further 45,999 people who tested positive have recovered.

“Since we last reported, we have had 90 new cases of COVID-19 in the Vancouver Coastal Health region, 223 new cases in the Fraser Health region, nine in the Island Health region, 61 in the Interior Health region, 45 in the Northern Health region and no new cases of people who reside outside of Canada.

“To date, 28,209 people have received a COVID-19 vaccine in British Columbia. Our focus is to ensure we safely deliver the vaccines as quickly as possible to communities across the province, using all available supply.

“While the focus is on first-priority populations in the next three months, as new vaccines are approved and additional supply becomes available, we will incorporate the additional doses into our distribution to enable as many people as possible to be immunized as soon as they can.

“There have been eight new COVID-19 related deaths, for a total of 954 deaths in British Columbia. We offer our condolences to everyone who has lost their loved ones during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We have had one new health-care facility outbreak at St. Paul’s Hospital.

“A public alert has been issued for the Revelstoke region, where community transmission and new cases of COVID-19 have increased substantially in recent days. The alert is a caution for all of us to continue to follow public health guidelines and restrictions.

Source: BC Centre for Disease Control