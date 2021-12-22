Interior Health opens final phase of new emergency department at PRH

PENTICTON – Interior Health is pleased to announce the largest phase of its emergency department

renovation at Penticton Regional Hospital (PRH) is now complete and the full department is open to

people needing emergency care in Penticton and the South Okanagan Similkameen.

The opening of the new care spaces signifies a major milestone in the Kampe Tower Project and

means a new, modern emergency department is now fully operational at PRH with more privacy for

patients and enhanced working conditions for health-care workers.

The emergency department renovation is part of Phase 2 of the David E. Kampe Tower Project, which

also included the opening of a new hospital pharmacy and renovations to various supply areas. The sixstorey David E. Kampe Tower and associated parkade opened in April 2019. The total project cost of $312.5 million was shared between the provincial government, OkanaganSimilkameen Regional Hospital District, South Okanagan Similkameen Medical Foundation and Interior Health.

The new care spaces opening today include a minor treatment area designed to be comfortable while

people receive treatment. There is dedicated space for patients to receive private consultation and

mental health and substance use treatment. There are also more exam bays open, and a new team care

station, medication room, kitchen area, offices and utility rooms.

Work on the new emergency department has taken place in several phases while the department remained open to patients. Several areas of the emergency department were completed earlier this year, including a new waiting room, patient registration area, trauma rooms and exam bays. A new ambulance entrance is also now operational, along with a new holding and canopy area, which will provide a private and covered area to make patient transfers safer and more private, and save valuable minutes when needed most.