Interior Health leads the way to no where once again

As of Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021, 85.2% (3,949,169) of eligible people 12 and older in B.C. have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine and 77.7% (3,601,169) received their second dose.

In addition, 85.8% (3,711,066) of all eligible adults in B.C. have received their first dose and 78.6% (3,400,194) received their second dose.

B.C. is reporting 814 new cases of COVID-19, including 16 epi-linked cases, for a total of 171,564 cases in the province.

There are 5,550 active cases of COVID-19 in the province and 163,793 people who tested positive have recovered. Of the active cases, 261 individuals are in hospital and 129 are in intensive care. The remaining people are recovering at home in self-isolation.

Note: Intensive care numbers are a subset of the total in hospital. They are not in addition to the number of people in hospital.

The new/active cases include:

* 241 new cases in Fraser Health

* Total active cases: 1,601

* 135 new cases in Vancouver Coastal Health

* Total active cases: 939

* 272 new cases in Interior Health

* Total active cases: 1,793

* 72 new cases in Northern Health

* Total active cases: 721

* 90 new cases in Island Health

* Total active cases: 485

* four new cases of people who reside outside of Canada

* Total active cases: 11

In the past 24 hours, no new deaths have been reported, for an overall total of 1,842.