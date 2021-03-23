Interior Health ?? have you run out of vaccine?

See comment below

In my walk this morning – Oliver Legion (upper) not open – no peeps, no signs, no action, no communication – sorry we are on stress leave……

“I had an appointment yesterday at the Legion in Oliver for my vaccination. I arrived 15 minutes before my scheduled time and waited and waited only to be told they were out of vaccine and the door was closed by a Wow volunteer without any discussion or accommodation. I was told to call and book another appointment… how unfair and frustrating.

Interior Health ……….put a plan in place to accommodate change!!”

Lynn Popoff