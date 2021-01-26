Interior Health – covid 19 update

,

 

  • Three new deaths to report for a total of 62.

o   One additional death at Brocklehurst Gemstone in Kamloops.

o   One death connected to the outbreak at Royal Inland Hospital in Kamloops.

o   One death in the community/hospital.

Outbreak declared over

  • Outbreak at Williams Lake Seniors Village is declared over. There were two cases: one resident and one staff.

Update on outbreaks:

  • Cariboo Memorial Hospital has 12 staff cases.
  • Brocklehurst Gemstone long-term care in Kamloops has 23 cases: 16 residents and seven staff, with two deaths connected to this outbreak.
  • Sunnybank long-term care in Oliver has 37 cases: 27 residents and 10 staff, with three deaths connected to this outbreak.
  • Creekside Landing long-term care in Vernon has 35 cases: 20 residents and 15 staff, with one death connected to this outbreak.
  • Noric House long-term care in Vernon has 58 cases: 35 residents and 23 staff, with five deaths connected to this outbreak.
  • Heritage Square long-term care in Vernon has 68 cases: 47 residents and 21 staff, with eight deaths connected to this outbreak.
  • Heritage Retirement Residence in West Kelowna has 46 cases: 41 residents and five staff, with three deaths connected to this outbreak.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*