Interior Health – covid 19 update

- Three new deaths to report for a total of 62.
o One additional death at Brocklehurst Gemstone in Kamloops.
o One death connected to the outbreak at Royal Inland Hospital in Kamloops.
o One death in the community/hospital.
Outbreak declared over
- Outbreak at Williams Lake Seniors Village is declared over. There were two cases: one resident and one staff.
Update on outbreaks:
- Cariboo Memorial Hospital has 12 staff cases.
- Brocklehurst Gemstone long-term care in Kamloops has 23 cases: 16 residents and seven staff, with two deaths connected to this outbreak.
- Sunnybank long-term care in Oliver has 37 cases: 27 residents and 10 staff, with three deaths connected to this outbreak.
- Creekside Landing long-term care in Vernon has 35 cases: 20 residents and 15 staff, with one death connected to this outbreak.
- Noric House long-term care in Vernon has 58 cases: 35 residents and 23 staff, with five deaths connected to this outbreak.
- Heritage Square long-term care in Vernon has 68 cases: 47 residents and 21 staff, with eight deaths connected to this outbreak.
- Heritage Retirement Residence in West Kelowna has 46 cases: 41 residents and five staff, with three deaths connected to this outbreak.
