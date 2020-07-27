Interior Health bulletin

Hardt, Karl

Please see statement below regarding Interior Health’s 2020/21 Seasonal Influenza Campaign:

Interior Health (IH) needs to clarify that influenza immunizations will continue to be available through IH and our community partners this fall. We apologize for any concerns and confusion a recent letter to our community vaccine providers has created. We agree that it is even more important for people to get immunized this year given the current COVID-19 pandemic.

The only change here is to our normal drop-in clinics, which will not be happening. This recognizes that bringing in groups of people into these locations does create a risk of COVID-19 exposure, particularly to those most vulnerable to COVID-19 and the flu. Community providers like pharmacies and primary care offices were already providing 70 per cent of the immunizations in Interior Health as of last year.

People will still be able to make appointments through public health, and we are also supporting our community providers to continue making flu shots available in pharmacies, travel clinics and primary care settings.

Our priority working with our partners is to ensure everyone who wants a flu shot this season will get it.

previously

Interior Health (IH) has announced it will not be conducting mass flu vaccinations as part of its 2020/2021 seasonal influenza campaign.

“In an effort to maximize health care resources, Interior Health (IH) will be transitioning away from organizing IH mass influenza immunization clinics for the public or our employees,” reads the letter.

Instead, all members of the public, including IH employees and medical staff, are encouraged to visit their local community partner, family physician or pharmacist to get vaccinated.

IH assures it will “continue to support the timely and equitable distribution of influenza vaccine,” and advised them to provide IH with requirements as soon as possible.