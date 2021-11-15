Interesting statistics

Past week (Nov. 5-11) – 3,445 new cases

* Not vaccinated: (54.8%)

* Vaccinated: (45.2%)

As of Monday, Nov. 15, 2021,

90.7% (4,203,257) of eligible people 12 and older in B.C. have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine and

86.8% (4,021,455) have received their second dose.

91.1% (3,940,151) of all eligible adults in B.C. have received their first dose and

87.3% (3,776,870) have received their second dose.

Since December 2020, the Province has administered 8,441,045 doses of Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna and AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines.