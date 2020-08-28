Interesting data

Breakdown of all cases of Covid 19 reported in the Okanagan/Similkameen in 2020

Kelowna/Central Okanagan 209

Vernon 21

Penticton 5

Summerland 2

Osoyoos/Oliver 6

Princeton 0

Keremeos 0

“We have provided the latest local health area map of COVID-19 cases. The map will be updated each month and available on the BCCDC website. What the map tells us is that virtually every part of our province has been touched by the virus – communities large and small.” Health Minister Adrian Dix

Figures and map supplied by the BC Centre for Disease Control