Instructive – Covid Facts in BC

Look at the number of cases – that tested positive, the death rate and the general population

General BC population – 5.1 million people

How many have died of complications due to the Covid-19 virus – 219

Only 234 people sent to ICU – the most serious of cases

87 percent of deaths are people over the age of 70

13 percent of deaths in people under the age of 69

Deaths by region

1 in Northern Health

2 in Interior Health

5 on Vancouver Island

211 in Fraser Health and Coastal Health (Vancouver to Hope)

Source: BC Centre for Disease Control