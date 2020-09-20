Instructive – Covid Facts in BC

Look at the number of cases – that tested positive, the death rate and the general population
General BC population – 5.1 million people
How many have died of complications due to the Covid-19 virus – 219
Only 234 people sent to ICU – the most serious of cases
87 percent of deaths are people over the age of 70
13 percent of deaths in people under the age of 69
Deaths by region
1 in Northern Health
2 in Interior Health
5 on Vancouver Island
211 in Fraser Health and Coastal Health (Vancouver to Hope)
Source: BC Centre for Disease Control
