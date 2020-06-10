Innate Tribalism

My question these days has been how we can both desire peace and safety while also keeping a whole hearted ear toward it.

This year has not only been one of constant hellfire and fear, but of changing mass mindsets that blow with the wind. Have you heard the seasonal opinions of the masses? The varying breathes of potency and content in response to what’s up and coming? The differences that rain together, so diversely postured and yet so completely adjacent? I’ve heard them. I’ve heard the joy and the excitement, the ignorance and undue confidence, the intense fear and suspicion, I’ve even heard the conspiracies! Truly, there have been so many different voices and opinions through this re-emerging of society, I am pushed to wonder upon my own.

The track record holds that humankind comes apart at the seams when introduced to new ideas. And by new ideas, I mean everything! You have those who believe that change is bad, it is to be feared, and that life as they know it will remain safe so long as order and etiquette is kept. And then you undoubtedly have those who see the discolouration in even the most utopian of realities – they do not find comfort in the eerie silence and complacency. The truth is that we all vary in our predisposition, or our ‘first impression,’ of a thing which decides how we carry it. We could be at odds about something not for the content of the thing itself, but because of the pride and attachment and trauma that hinge themselves to the experience and to the idea.

In the face of this reality my encouragement to you, reader, would be to consider not so much the content of our own opinion, or of our own side – but the heart that it is born from. The raw and experiential reality that gives it relevance and impact. Is it pride that has us unable to see brokenness? Maybe its fear that hinders us from speaking out. Whatever our stance in these varying times of disease outbreak and justice overdue, we might consider hearts of opinions represented by human beings, including our own, instead of fueling innate tribalism.

We can aim to respond to people instead of reacting to our own prejudice, even when the wind blows with thunder-like influence and sopping wet controversy.

Rebekah Thomas