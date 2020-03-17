Information notice from Oliver Parks and Recreation

Management and Staff are closely monitoring developments around COVID-19 and following public health authority recommendations, advisories and directions as to policies regarding public use of cultural and recreation facilities at this time.

Oliver Parks and Recreation is taking measures to minimize the spread of COVID-19 through increased cleaning and disinfecting of high touch surfaces, as well as ensuring all front line and key staff are trained on exposure control precautions for COVID-19. The BC Government issued an amendment to the Public Health Act prohibiting the gathering of 50 or more people (indoors or outdoors) on March 16th, 2020.

For this reason, we regrettably announce the cancellation of the Oliver 10K/3K race scheduled for April 5th and the annual Easter Egg Hunt scheduled for April 11th . The above order expires May 30, 2020 unless revised, cancelled or extended by the BC Minister of Health. We will be working with other event organizers who had events planned at facilities managed by Oliver Parks and Recreation during this time period to either reschedule event dates or refund facility reservation fees as applicable.

The Society supports the BC Health Minister’s recommendation that people “continue to engage in recreation and leisure activities with increased attention to common sense practices and measures to support social distancing”.

As of March 16th , the Oliver Community Centre & Weight Room will continue to operate on a reduced basis as the number of visitors at any given time in these facilities is well under the recommended limit in group size. The Oliver Arena will operate on a reduced basis for the remainder of the week and will close for the season on Sunday, March 22.

Public skate times are posted on our website and Facebook page and we will be limiting participation to less than 50 people at all times. All group fitness classes have been cancelled until further notice (to be reassessed mid-April). Please continue to visit our website and Facebook page for further updates as the situation is subject to change.