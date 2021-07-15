Increasing concern about water supply

Stage 2 Water Use Restrictions are now in effect for Town of Oliver Water System customers. This includes properties within the:

– Town of OIiver

– Portions of RDOS Electoral Area ‘C’

Under Stage 2, residents are asked to restrict their irrigating to two days a week using even and odd house numbering as a guideline. This applies to all In-Town and Rural water customers that use domestic groundwater and surface (canal) water for irrigation. By being waterwise now and making small adjustments we can help safeguard that we will have enough water for our summer water needs.

Odd Numbered Houses – Wednesday and Saturday

Even Numbered Houses – Tuesday and Friday

At this time agricultural customers (farm status) may continue to water to maintain the health of their crops but are being asked to voluntarily reduce consumption by an additional 20% (total 30%), by monitoring for leaks and reducing watering during the heat of the day if possible.