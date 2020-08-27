In two weeks – on a Thursday

Detailed plans support safe return to classroom

VICTORIA – Back to school plans for K-12 families are now posted for all 60 school districts, so parents and families can prepare to support their children for a safe return to the classroom.

“There is no better place than in-class learning. With these plans now in place, parents can feel confident about sending their children back to school and assured that strict health and safety measures are in place to protect students and staff,” said Rob Fleming, Minister of Education. “I know that some families will continue to have medical or health concerns, and my expectation is that school districts will be flexible and work with families to provide remote options that keep children connected to their school community.”

Fleming has directed school districts to contact all families in their school communities to share their safety plans and to confirm if they are planning for their child to attend school classes in September, or if they need alternative learning options.

The Ministry of Education has given school districts the flexibility and certainty to find options that work for families. This includes the authority for all school boards to offer remote options to students within their districts, as well as the tools they need to increase their existing programs to meet demand.

Teachers will return to schools Sept. 8 for two days of health and safety orientation and planning, and students return Sept. 10 for a two-day orientation of their own.

***

School District #53

The District has developed a set of measures and guidelines as outlined in the Exposure Control Plan for a Pandemic and follows the guidance of the Provincial Health Officer and BC Health Minister (Public Health).

Self-Assessment: Parents are responsible to assess their children daily before sending them to school. Staff are responsible for their own daily self-assessment. Those who are asymptomatic but with a household member who has cold, influenza, or COVID-19 like symptoms, can still attend school.

Symptoms: Anyone with symptoms, must not enter the school (note: those with seasonal allergies or other COVID-19 like symptoms related to an existing condition can continue to attend school but should manage their symptoms). It is expected than anyone with cold, influenza, or COVID-19 like symptoms are seeking assessment by a health-care provider.

Each site will have a plan to efficiently isolate and swiftly remove students/staff who become symptomatic while on site.

Orientation/Training: All staff and students will participate in protocol training/orientation.

Hand Hygiene: Regular hand washing will be mandatory and hand hygiene posters will be displayed. Access to hand sanitization is in place at every school/site.

Personal Protective Equipment: Two reusable masks will be provided to staff and secondary students. At secondary schools, masks are required while in high traffic areas. Outside the learning group or in situations where physical distancing is not possible, masks will be worn.

Non-medical masks are not recommended for elementary school students due to the

increased likelihood they will touch their face and eyes, as well as require assistance to properly put on and take off their mask (requiring increased close personal contact from school staff).

Physical Distancing Strategies: Physical distancing and proper hygiene etiquette continue to be the most effective strategies to mitigate the spread of COVID-19. Schools/sites have signage including floor decals and posters to ease the flow of traffic and remind students of social distancing. Sites will determine specific strategies relevant to their location

such as specified entrance/exits, designated washrooms, room capacity limits, and staggered breaks. Adults are required to physical distance from other adults. Within a learning group, limited physical contact is encouraged.

Ventilation System: Prior to school start up all mechanical system filters will be replaced, and air volume will be increased to maximum allowance of fresh air while maintaining comfort levels in all buildings.

Cleaning and Disinfecting: Our schools/sites will have a minimum of two cleaning/disinfecting of frequently touched surfaces within the school day and at least one deep cleaning/disinfecting per day.